Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE PFL) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $312.20 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

