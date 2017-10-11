Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,667,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,756 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100,947.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,593 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,460,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,121,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc-has-10-66-million-holdings-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

In related news, insider Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,334 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.90, for a total transaction of $2,308,092.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total value of $536,666.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,444,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,190.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,109.89.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at 987.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $968.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $965.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.10 and a 52 week high of $1,083.31. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 251.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.