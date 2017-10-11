Phillips 66 (PSX) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned a $95.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 93.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 603,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 698.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 48,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 205.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

