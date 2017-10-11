Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Sold by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) opened at 115.17 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 94.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SBG Securities raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

