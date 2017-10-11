Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 151 ($1.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Investec dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 130.36 ($1.71).

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON PDL) opened at 80.75 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 428.30 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.32. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 59.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 173.60.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Its segments include Mining and Exploration. Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. Exploration segment includes the exploration activities in Botswana and South Africa.

