Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Perficient, Inc. is an information technology and management consulting firm. Its solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. It provides services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, business services, and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. “

Get Perficient Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on Perficient and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) opened at 19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.89. Perficient has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/perficient-inc-prft-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 7,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $139,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 13,300 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $257,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,742 shares of company stock worth $834,881 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perficient by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Perficient by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,942 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.