People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,349,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,823,000 after buying an additional 229,321 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,856,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,783,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,778.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,804,000 after buying an additional 4,885,975 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $482,664,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,916,000 after buying an additional 420,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) opened at 117.28 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

