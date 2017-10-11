Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) CEO Timothy J. Wilmott Sells 84,436 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $2,036,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 23.55 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $796.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 138,953.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891,641 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.0% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 793,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

