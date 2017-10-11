Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 409,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at 49.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s market cap is $59.86 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

