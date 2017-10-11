pdvWireless, Inc. (PDVW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,265 shares of the wireless provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of pdvWireless worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in pdvWireless by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in pdvWireless by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in pdvWireless by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,493 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,050 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in pdvWireless by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in pdvWireless by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDVW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of pdvWireless from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ PDVW) opened at 33.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $477.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. pdvWireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

