PDC Energy (PDCE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PDC Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy producer an impact score of 46.4737430915364 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get PDC Energy Inc. alerts:

PDC Energy (PDCE) opened at 48.47 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 343.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.90 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1269.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post $0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/pdc-energy-pdce-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14.html.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.