PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) PT Raised to $63.00

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 0.25% on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 221,624 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.18 billion. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.90 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1269.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 117,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

