Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 23,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paychex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ PAYX) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 698,395 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.34%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,327 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

