Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 249,133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan T. Vero purchased 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $40,017.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $40,017.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

