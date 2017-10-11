PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PAREXEL International Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/parexel-international-corporation-prxl-stake-lowered-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) opened at 88.08 on Wednesday. PAREXEL International Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.77.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The medical research company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.59 million. PAREXEL International Corporation had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PAREXEL International Corporation will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAREXEL International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays PLC downgraded PAREXEL International Corporation from an “overweighr” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.10 price target on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded PAREXEL International Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PAREXEL International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAREXEL International Corporation Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.