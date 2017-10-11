BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.50.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 23.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1.92. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paramount Resources’ (POU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/paramount-resources-pou-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.15 per share, with a total value of C$34,725.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,275 and have sold 56,400 shares valued at $976,344.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.