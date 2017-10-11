Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 32,085 Shares of Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Tata Motors worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 143,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) opened at 32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Tata Motors Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tata Motors had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Ltd will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

