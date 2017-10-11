Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of shares traded. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/pan-orient-energy-corp-poe-hits-new-12-month-low-at-1-05.html.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company holds properties onshore Thailand and Indonesia, as well as an interest in Andora Energy Corporation (Andora), which holds properties in Northern Alberta in Canada. In Thailand, the Company operates Concession L53, which is located approximately 60 kilometers west of Bangkok, and consists of over 970 square kilometers of lands of which approximately 20.26 square kilometers are associated with the L53-A, L53-D and L53-G fields, and over 955.74 square kilometers are of exploration lands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.