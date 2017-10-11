Pagegroup PLC (MPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $516.00

Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 514.50 ($6.76), with a volume of shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 490 ($6.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 487 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 482.25 ($6.34).

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

