Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News coverage about Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Premier Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3640563178058 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 367,343 shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $226,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,772 in the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

