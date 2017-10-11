OxFORD Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Sina Corporation (SINA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sina Corporation were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sina Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sina Corporation by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Sina Corporation by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Sina Corporation by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sina Corporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sina Corporation (SINA) opened at 111.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Sina Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $358.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.23 million. Sina Corporation had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sina Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sina Corporation will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sina Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Sina Corporation to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sina Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sina Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Sina Corporation Company Profile

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

