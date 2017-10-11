OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 127.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 375.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target (up from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at 215.80 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $232.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.053 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 115,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.73, for a total transaction of $25,350,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 55,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.34, for a total value of $12,333,751.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 496,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,325,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,274 shares of company stock worth $48,855,922. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

