Orla Mining Ltd (OLA) Insider Acquires C$245,237.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd (TSE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde acquired 193,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$245,237.00.

Pierre Lassonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Pierre Lassonde acquired 147,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,360.00.

