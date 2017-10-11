Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Oritani Financial Corp. worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 25,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $406,863.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $1,943,034. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Oritani Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) opened at 17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Oritani Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $754.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

