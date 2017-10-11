Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2046006387168 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Orion Engineered Carbons S.A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons S.A alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) traded down 0.63% on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,428 shares. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/orion-engineered-carbons-s-a-oec-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.