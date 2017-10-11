Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 71,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in AT&T by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 31,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) traded down 0.610% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.265. 10,327,676 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.050 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $43.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

