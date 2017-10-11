Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst D. Archila anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded down 1.49% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 91,492 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $742.40 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $42.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

