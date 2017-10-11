On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “On Track is a global leader in contactless microprocessor-based smart card systems. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OTIV. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on On Track Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on On Track Innovations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded On Track Innovations from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. On Track Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of On Track Innovations (OTIV) opened at 1.4657 on Wednesday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $60.27 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.99% of On Track Innovations worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

