On Assignment (ASGN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.22

News articles about On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Assignment earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8019747927932 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of On Assignment from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of On Assignment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of On Assignment (ASGN) opened at 55.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. On Assignment has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.96 million. On Assignment had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that On Assignment will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

