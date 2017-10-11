Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Has $147.89 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,923 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.8% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Illinois Tool Works worth $147,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,554,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,449,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,967,000 after purchasing an additional 482,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 151.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

