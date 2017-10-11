OLD Mission Capital LLC Maintains Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC maintained its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,084.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,281,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after buying an additional 7,582,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 6,598.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 836,703 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 41.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 2,787,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after buying an additional 759,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 999.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 786,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 714,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) traded up 0.2556% on Wednesday, hitting $25.1441. 387,123 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.2236 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.87%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

