Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Downgraded by Bank of America Corporation to “Underperform”

Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Bank of America Corporation currently has $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,944 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $56,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 33,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

