Oil States International (OIS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oil States International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.996544806773 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 671,633 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Oil States International has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $41.75.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

