Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Position Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the first quarter worth $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) traded down 0.273% on Wednesday, hitting $64.324. The stock had a trading volume of 744,846 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 428.827 and a beta of 0.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 2,369.23%.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. BidaskClub upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

