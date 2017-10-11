ObsEva SA (OBSV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on ObsEva SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva SA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on ObsEva SA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) opened at 9.80 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $279.26 million. ObsEva SA has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva SA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva SA

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109 is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks the endogenous GnRH from activating its pituitary receptors, which reduces estrogen production by the ovaries and leads to amenorrhea.

