NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $196.86 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) opened at 188.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $192.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $69,943.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,199 shares in the company, valued at $23,291,390.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $9,481,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,478 shares of company stock worth $70,872,012. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 479.4% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA Corporation

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

