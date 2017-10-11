NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 946.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA Corporation alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) traded up 0.7616% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.3689. 5,150,764 shares of the company were exchanged. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $192.95. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.0821 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.08.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 30,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $5,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,326.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,478 shares of company stock valued at $70,872,012. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.32 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nvidia-corporation-nvda-stake-increased-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.