NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) PT Raised to $217.00 at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Vetr lowered shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.32 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,702 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $192.95.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $9,481,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,641,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,798,714.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,478 shares of company stock worth $70,872,012. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

