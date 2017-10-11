Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE NSL) traded up 0.29% on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 16,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate United States dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund focuses on investing in industries, including media, software, food and staples retailing, health care equipment and supplies, and hotels restaurants and leisure.

