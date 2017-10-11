Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) traded down 0.0625% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.1018. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nuveen-new-york-amt-free-quality-municipal-income-fund-nrk-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-12th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.