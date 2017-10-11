NUVEEN MASS PRE (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

NUVEEN MASS PRE (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

NUVEEN MASS PRE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

NUVEEN MASS PRE (NYSE:NMT) opened at 14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. NUVEEN MASS PRE has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $15.04.

NUVEEN MASS PRE Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

