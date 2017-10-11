Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE NAD) traded down 0.205% on Wednesday, reaching $14.111. 135,057 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.85 billion. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $14.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 5,157.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nuveen-dividend-advantage-municipal-fund-nad-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-12th.html.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes investments in various sectors, such as transportation, healthcare, tax obligation/limited, the United States guaranteed, tax obligation/general, utilities, education and civic organizations, water and sewer, consumer staples, industrials and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.