Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) opened at 13.7903 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

