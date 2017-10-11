Numeric Investors LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Donaldson by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson Company Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/numeric-investors-llc-takes-position-in-donaldson-company-inc-dci.html.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) opened at 46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.