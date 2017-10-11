Numeric Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Cable One, Inc. (CABO)

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $213,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham purchased 24,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $742.52 per share, for a total transaction of $18,237,033.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,628,335.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.59, for a total value of $921,293.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,119 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) opened at 749.11 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.83 and a 52 week high of $754.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $730.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.02 million. Cable One had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post $20.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. BidaskClub cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $785.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.75.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of May 1, 2017, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 21 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

