Numeric Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 4,283.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,434,000 after buying an additional 3,614,451 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the second quarter worth $61,566,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 95,748.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 227,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 226,925 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 39.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 187,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 240.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after buying an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 1,226 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $122,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 92,357 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $8,904,138.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,737.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,085 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,888. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) opened at 97.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.39. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

