Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,952 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Voya Financial worth $43,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,647,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,475,000 after purchasing an additional 233,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,921,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,362,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,051,000 after purchasing an additional 837,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,042,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,548,000 after purchasing an additional 955,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/northern-trust-corp-sells-95952-shares-of-voya-financial-inc-voya.html.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 40.43 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock’s market cap is $7.27 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.84 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $342,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.