Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,530 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.66% of Helen of Troy Limited worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy Limited alerts:

WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,530 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/northern-trust-corp-sells-6530-shares-of-helen-of-troy-limited-hele.html.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at 90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.88.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a report on Friday, October 6th. CL King assumed coverage on Helen of Troy Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Helen of Troy Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Helen of Troy Limited Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.