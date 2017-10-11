Northern Trust Corp Has $41.98 Million Stake in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of AGCO Corporation worth $41,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO Corporation alerts:

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/northern-trust-corp-has-41-98-million-stake-in-agco-corporation-agco.html.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.86. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $49,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. TheStreet upgraded AGCO Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.