Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.57% of Aircastle Limited worth $43,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 47.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,874 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 8.6% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 583,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE AYR) opened at 23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $223.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.10 million. Aircastle Limited had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Aircastle Limited’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Aircastle Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

